Governor expects to sign ban on 3D guns and 'ghost guns'

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's governor said Monday she plans to sign legislation to ban 3D-printed guns and so-called ghost guns that are untraceable.

The General Assembly is expected to soon send the legislation to Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo for her consideration.

“I fully and wholeheartedly support a ban on ghost guns so yes, I do plan to sign it,” she said.

The Senate passed the bill in January to ban 3D guns. The House passed similar legislation earlier this month. Raimondo said she supports the House version. The Senate plans to amend its bill to match.

The differences between the bills are minor, Senate spokesman Greg Paré said Monday. Among them, the ban that passed the Senate was set to take effect immediately. The House version sets the effective date at 30 days after passage.

Raimondo and Democratic Attorney General Peter Neronha are asking the Legislature to pass a group of gun control bills, including the ban on 3D guns and “ghost guns.”

The measures would ban military-style assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and ban guns in schools. These proposals stalled in Rhode Island last year, with Democratic legislative leaders saying they weren’t convinced the changes were necessary.

Other legislative proposals this year would require gun sellers to send firearm purchase applications to police departments where the buyer lives, not just where the gun is purchased; require the safe storage of firearms; ban carrying loaded shotguns and rifles on public roads; and prohibit purchasing a gun for someone else in what’s known as a "straw purchase."