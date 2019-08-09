Governor appoints new director of Nevada Indian Commission

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A former public relations officer for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony has been named the new executive director of the Nevada Indian Commission.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the appointment this week of Stacey Montooth.

Montooth is a member of the Walker River Paiute Nation. She replaces longtime director Sherry Rupert, who resigned earlier this year to become director of the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association.

Sisolak says Montooth has extensive experience in tribal relations in Nevada and a thorough understanding of the issues facing Nevada's 27 tribes. She starts her new job Sept. 1.