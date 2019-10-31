https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Governor-appoints-Salt-Lake-City-lawyer-to-14595021.php
Governor appoints Salt Lake City lawyer to judgeship
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gov. Gary Herbert has appointed Salt Lake City lawyer Kristine Johnson as a judge for the state district court that serves Salt Lake, Teoele and Summit counties.
Johnson is a shareholder with the Parsons Behle & Latimer law firm and she has practiced law since 1995.
Herbert's appointment of Johnson to the Third Judicial District bench is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.
