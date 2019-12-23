Governor announces staff changes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced on Monday the departures of her Chief of Staff and Communications Director as well as a new hire for her office.

Joshua Shields is leaving the post of Chief of Staff after three months on the job. He has worked with Noem since her first congressional run in 2010.

Noem praised both Shields and departing Communications Director Emily Kiel in a statement and said, “Josh has been an integral part of my leadership team over the last year, and we will miss him.”

Kiel worked as Noem's Communications Director since May. She previously worked at the state's Game, Fish and Parks Department.

The governor also announced that she is also hiring Maggie Seidel as Senior Advisor and Policy Director. Seidel previously worked at the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, an organization that lobbies for insurance companies.

Noem said that Tony Venhuizen, who previously served as Gov. Dennis Daugaard's Chief of Staff and is currently an outside legal counsel to Noem, will be taking on additional duties during the upcoming legislative session.