NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors are asking that a Tennessee man charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach remain jailed until his trial.

Ronnie Presley of Bethpage made an initial appearance by video in federal court in Nashville on Monday. His charges include obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct impeding official business. The most serious of the charges carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years and a fine of up to $250,000.