Gov. Whitmer orders flags lowered in honor of Gov. Milliken

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags lowered at all state buildings and grounds in honor of late Gov. William G. Milliken.

Milliken was Michigan's longest-serving governor. He died Friday at age 97.

Whitmer said Saturday the flags should be displayed at half-staff on all state buildings, grounds and facilities through Nov. 1. They're being lowered for 14 days to honor each year Milliken served as Michigan's chief executive.

Whitmer, a Democrat, called Milliken "a true statesman who led our state with integrity and honor."

The Republican was promoted to governor from lieutenant governor in 1969 when Gov. George Romney resigned to join President Richard Nixon's administration.

Milliken subsequently won three elections but didn't run again in 1982, retiring from politics after 14 years as Michigan's governor.