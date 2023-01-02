Gov. Walz pledges to bolster education as he begins 2nd term

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz pledged Monday to make the largest investments in public education in Minnesota history as he took the oath of office for his second term.
Minnesota has a “historic opportunity” with its $17.6 billion projected budget surplus to become the best state in the country for children and families, the former teacher said during inauguration ceremonies at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul. He'll unveil his two-year budget plan in three weeks but is expected to roll out some major proposals sooner.