Gov: Tennessee Capitol Confederate bust should go in museum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Wednesday that the bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader should be removed from the state Capitol and put in the state museum.

The Republican governor announced his position on the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust at a news conference the day before the state Capitol Commission takes the first of two votes required to remove it.

Lee said the museum is a better location to discuss Forrest’s history more fully. The bust was unveiled in 1978 and has sparked multiple protests demanding its removal over the years. The Capitol Commission in 2017 voted against moving it to the state museum. Former Republican Gov. Bill Haslam similarly advocated for its removal.

Its removal would also need approval from the state’s Historical Commission. Some Republican officials have instead suggested adding context to the bust and leaving it where it is.

The national outcry over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes, has sparked a new push to remove Confederate symbols, including the Forrest bust.