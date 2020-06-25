Gov. OKs early release of 57 inmates vulnerable to virus

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday approved the early release of 57 state prisoners deemed medically vulnerable to the coronavirus, which has spread throughout correctional facilities in Oregon and around the country.

The decision comes two weeks after Brown said she would consider commuting the sentences of some people to help stem the disease’s spread in the prison system, where more than 200 prisoners and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

One of the largest coronavirus outbreaks in the state has occurred at The Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem, infecting at least 182 people, according to the state health authority.

State corrections officials this week gave a final list of 61 candidates for commutation to Brown’s office based on several criteria outlined by the governor.

Brown said none of the people granted early release were convicted of a crime against another person, and all have served at least half of their sentences.

They also had a good conduct record for the past 12 months, a suitable housing plan for release and “do not present an unacceptable public safety risk,” the governor said.