Gov. Hogan announces $45M in initiatives to address crime BRIAN WITTE, Associated Press March 24, 2022 Updated: March 24, 2022 3:26 p.m.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks to reporters at a news conference on Thursday, March 24, 2022 in Annapolis, Md. Hogan announced $45 million in initiatives to fight crime and urged lawmakers to pass legislation he supports to crack down on violent criminals and to increase transparency about sentences judges hand down.



ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced $45 million in initiatives Thursday to address “out-of-control violent crime" in Baltimore. The governor also called on lawmakers to pass legislation he supports to crack down on violent criminals.
Hogan made the announcement as violent crime continues to bedevil Baltimore, the state's largest city, where there have been more than 300 homicides in each of the last seven years.