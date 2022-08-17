Gov. Gordon wins Wyoming GOP primary in bid for 2nd term

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a clear path to reelection after winning the Republican primary in Wyoming on Tuesday, while state Rep. Chuck Gray won the GOP primary for secretary of state. Megan Degenfelder defeated incumbent Brian Schroeder in the GOP primary for state superintendent of public instruction.
Democrats, meanwhile, have all but ceded these offices to Republicans, fielding just two candidates who don't even have websites for governor and just one candidate for state superintendent.