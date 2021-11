CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu said the case of a woman who was shot, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, a month after a judge denied her request for a protective order, is “being reviewed to the fullest extent possible.”

The woman was shot Monday in Salem, Massachusetts, and was in critical condition in a Boston hospital. The man, who had lived in New Hampshire, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.