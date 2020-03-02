Gov: 2 in Florida test presumptively positive for COVID-19

Vice President Mike Pence, right, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis take questions during a Florida Coronavirus Response Meeting, at the West Palm Beach International Airport, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. less Vice President Mike Pence, right, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis take questions during a Florida Coronavirus Response Meeting, at the West Palm Beach International Airport, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in West Palm ... more Photo: Terry Renna, AP Photo: Terry Renna, AP Image 1 of / 30 Caption Close Gov: 2 in Florida test presumptively positive for COVID-19 1 / 30 Back to Gallery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis disclosed late Sunday that two people in his state are the first to test “presumptively positive" for COVID-19 and directed his top health official to declare a public health emergency.

In a statement released by his office, DeSantis said the presumed cases are those of a person in Florida's Manatee County and another in Hillsborough County. The statement did not elaborate on the cases, any routes of exposure or what treatment those individuals were receiving.

The statement said the governor was issuing an executive order taking immediate effect to direct the state health officer and surgeon general to declare a public health emergency in Florida. DeSantis added that he authorized that official, Dr. Scott Rivkees, to take “any action necessary to protect the public health."

The statement also said the Florida Department of Health has been designated the lead state agency to coordinate emergency responses and to actively monitor all those with apparent or suspected COVID-19 infections for a period of at least 14 days or until tests turned up negative.