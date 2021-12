MILFORD — The Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut has announced the promotion of Chaldea Stewart to manager of the non-profit organization’s Milford retail store.

Stewart, a Hartford resident, has been with Goodwill since 2016, previously serving as assistant store manager at three of Goodwill’s retail locations.

“Stewart is an important member of the Goodwill family,” Jeff Wieser, president and CEO of Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut, said. “ She is an example of our mission at work. Chaldea has developed at Goodwill as a true professional, taking on various positions to find her passion in Retail. We are all pleased that she now has the opportunity to help others find their way in the workplace.”

“Goodwill’s mission resonates with me,” Stewart, who will be managing the Goodwill located at 1721 Boston Post Road, said. “My original career path was in social work so I appreciate what Goodwill does for the community. I first joined the team working in community employment services and am grateful for the opportunity to shift into a new area of work, and then advance in that field, while staying with the same great organization.”

Goodwill is a non-profit organization that helps individuals, businesses, and communities come together to support people with disabilities, economic disadvantages, and other barriers to employment. In 2020, Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut, helped 895 Connecticut residents find work.

Donations of goods, and revenue generated from store sales power this mission, with more than 90 percent re-invested into the programs, and services strengthening Connecticut families. Visit gwct.org for more information.