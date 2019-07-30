Good Samaritans rescue man from burning car

Two men are being saluted as heroes after rescuing a man from a car fire Sunday night.

According to Milford police, at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday a car went off the road and struck a large tree on West River Street near Wolf Harbor Road. The crash caused serious front end damage to the car.

“The operator managed to crawl out of the vehicle, but was not able to move far from it, as he had suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries to his legs and hips as well as having other internal injuries,” police said on Twitter.

Two good Samaritans, Jake Tymon of Fairfield and Mark Bernier of Milford, dragged the driver away from the vehicle as it was engulfed in flames.

The operator was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

The Milford Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. The vehicle was completely destroyed, according to police.