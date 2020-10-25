'Good Trouble': Richmond center unveils John Lewis mural

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — On a hill overlooking Richmond, the city unveiled a vibrant new mural of civil rights hero Rep. John Lewis.

The mural is named “Good Trouble,” a reference to a phrase Lewis often used, and it now adorns the side of the Powhatan Community Center in the city’s Fulton Hill neighborhood. It’s the first of many murals planned by the Walls to Windows campaign spearheaded by Advocates for Change, a local nonprofit that fuses activism with art.

“This stands as a reminder,” said Cynthia Newbille, Richmond City Council president and representative for the 7th District where the community center resides. “We will never be able to pass here without looking and being inspired.”

Over the span of two weeks and almost 70 hours, Josh Zarambo used a mixture of paint brushes and spray paint to complete the mural.

“It was exposure for myself,” Zarambo said, “and I thought I can do the same for the community and for people who didn’t know who he was to discover them through art or something creative and colorful.”

“Good Trouble” is a reference to a phrase Lewis often used throughout his career. Here’s a June 2018 tweet, one of his most popular:

“Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful, be optimistic. Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month, or a year, it is the struggle of a lifetime. Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble. #goodtrouble”

Lewis was a decorated activist - he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2011. He was known for continuously advocating and fighting for racial justice in the Deep South, from his days as an organizer for the 1963 March on Washington and the 1965 “Bloody Sunday” march in Selma, Ala., until he passed away while serving as the congressman for Georgia’s 5th congressional district. The Georgia lawmaker died in July, only months after announcing his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Kevin O’Neill, director and co-founder of Advocates for Change, started the Walls to Windows program last year. The campaign aims to reconstruct blank walls of community centers, after-school programs and jails into bold and inspirational pieces of artwork across Richmond. O’Neill reached out to Zarambo after seeing his artwork at previous concerts and festivals.

Diane Hayes, the cultural arts manager for the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities, along with Zarambo and O’Neill decided to focus on the late civil rights leader in the wake of protests against racial injustice that occurred this summer.

“We needed to have something that would bring the community together rather than pull them apart,” Hayes said.

O’Neill, who is also a resident of Fulton Hill, thought Powhatan Community Center was the perfect location for Walls to Windows’ first mural. The wall, facing Williamsburg Road, sits on a hill that overlooks the city.

O’Neill says Advocates for Change are in the works of collecting funds to sponsor another mural by next year.

“May all who see the mural or hear his words have that hope and optimism to sustain our courage in the struggle for equality and justice and peace,” O’Neill said.