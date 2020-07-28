Golf tourney to benefit United Way of Milford

United Way of Milford's 19th annual Golf Classic will be held Friday, Sept. 25, at the Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange.

United Way of Milford’s 19th annual Golf Classic will be held Friday, Sept. 25, at Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange. Registration is at 11 a.m. with tee off at 12:30 p.m. The event includes golf, dining, prizes and a raffle.

Proceeds will benefit United Way of Milford’s COVID-19 Relief Fund & the organization’s 21 local partner agencies.

Cost is $175 for the basic package which includes a round of golf, gifts, golf cart, foursome photo, lunch, refreshments, awards dinner and the name of the winning team engraved on our annual trophy for display. Cost goes up to $200 after Sept. 18.

The $200 golf package includes a round of golf, 20 raffle tickets, 1 putting contest ticket, 2 Mulligan tickets, gifts, golf cart, foursome photo, lunch, refreshments, awards dinner and the name of the winning team engraved on our annual trophy for display. Cost is $225 after Sept. 18.

To register, make a contribution, or for more information, go to unitedwayofmilford.org.﻿

For more information about golfing, contact Lori Melius at 203-874-6791 or lmelius@unitedwayofmilford.org.

For more information, regarding sponsorship opportunities contact Erica Bento at ebento@unitedwayofmilford.org.