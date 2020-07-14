Golf tourney to benefit Boys & Girls Club

The 4th annual Montano Family Golf Tournament benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Milford, presented by Trinity Point Wealth will be held Aug. 10, at 10 a.m., at Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange. The 4th annual Montano Family Golf Tournament benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Milford, presented by Trinity Point Wealth will be held Aug. 10, at 10 a.m., at Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Golf tourney to benefit Boys & Girls Club 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The 4th annual Montano Family Golf Tournament, benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Milford and presented by Trinity Point Wealth, will be held Monday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m., at Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange.

To register or become a sponsor, visit www.boysandgirlsclubofmilford.com/golf/register.aspx.

Related: To view the sponsorship brochure click here.