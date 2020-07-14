-
The 4th annual Montano Family Golf Tournament benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Milford, presented by Trinity Point Wealth will be held Aug. 10, at 10 a.m., at Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange.
Photo: Contributed Photo
The 4th annual Montano Family Golf Tournament benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Milford, presented by Trinity Point Wealth will be held Aug. 10, at 10 a.m., at Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange.
The 4th annual Montano Family Golf Tournament benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Milford, presented by Trinity Point Wealth will be held Aug. 10, at 10 a.m., at Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange.
Photo: Contributed Photo
The 4th annual Montano Family Golf Tournament benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Milford, presented by Trinity Point Wealth will be held Aug. 10, at 10 a.m., at Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange.
The 4th annual Montano Family Golf Tournament, benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Milford and presented by Trinity Point Wealth, will be held Monday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m., at Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange.
To register or become a sponsor, visit www.boysandgirlsclubofmilford.com/golf/register.aspx.
Related: To view the sponsorship brochure click here.