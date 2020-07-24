Goldman Sachs in $3.9B settlement with Malaysia over 1MDB

FILE - In this May 14, 2015 file photo, construction workers chat in front of a billboard for state investment fund 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) at the fund's flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Goldman Sachs reaches $3.9 billion settlement with Malaysia over scandal-plagued 1MDB sovereign wealth fund. less FILE - In this May 14, 2015 file photo, construction workers chat in front of a billboard for state investment fund 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) at the fund's flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in ... more Photo: Joshua Paul, AP Photo: Joshua Paul, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Goldman Sachs in $3.9B settlement with Malaysia over 1MDB 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Goldman Sachs has reached a $3.9B settlement with Malaysia over the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund that was used to launder money.

Malaysian and U.S. prosecutors had alleged that bond sales organized by Goldman Sachs for 1MDB provided one of the means for associates of former Malaysian leader Najib Razak to steal billions over several years from a fund that was ostensibly set up to accelerate Malaysia’s economic development.

Najib was arrested as part of the scandal. Two former Goldman Sachs bankers have been charged for their role in helping 1MDB launder money.

Goldman on Friday said it had agreed to pay the government of Malaysia $2.5 billion and to guarantee that it gets at least $1.4 billion in proceeds from assets that have since been seized around the globe.