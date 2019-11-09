Global debate gets underway over married Catholic priests

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Pope Francis leaves after a Mass for the closing of Amazon Synod in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. Germany's Catholics reacted enthusiastically when bishops in the Amazon called for the ordination of married men as priests to address the clergy shortage in that region. But there is resistance elsewhere for the proposal that would overturn centuries of tradition, with the conservative Roman Catholic establishment making sure its voice is heard as Pope Francis prepares his own document on the issue.

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's Catholics reacted enthusiastically when bishops from across the Amazon called for the ordination of married men as priests to address the clergy shortage in that region. Such reforms have been pushed for decades by many in Germany who hope it can lead to the liberalization of centuries of Roman Catholic tradition.

"The question of whether we still have enough priests who live in celibacy and can fulfill all the tasks needed in the community is one that needs to be asked," said Karin Kortmann, vice president of a powerful German lay association.

There is resistance elsewhere for the proposal, however, with the conservative Catholic establishment making sure its voice is heard as Pope Francis prepares his own document that could determine whether married priests and female deacons eventually become a reality in the Amazon.