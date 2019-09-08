Glacier park calling for more shuttles, parking

WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — Glacier National Park officials are recommending adding more public shuttles and parking spots as the park deals with increasing visitation and vehicle traffic on the scenic Going-to-the-Sun Road.

The plan, released Friday, also calls for improving and adding more trails, adding restrooms and converting some camping areas to parking spots during peak season.

Specific recommendations include building a new 100-car parking lot on the west side of the park, expanding parking near St. Mary, implementing a partial parking permit system at popular locations and extending visitor hours at the Apgar and St. Mary visitor centers.

The draft plan , which has been in the works for six years, is open for public comment through Oct. 6.

The report says the number of complaints about congestion and a lack of parking have increased dramatically in recent years.