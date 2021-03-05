Giuliani probe awaits Garland as he nears AG confirmation JIM MUSTIAN, ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press March 5, 2021 Updated: March 5, 2021 4:09 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — With Merrick Garland poised to be confirmed as attorney general as early as next week, one of the first major questions he is likely to encounter is what to do about Rudy Giuliani.
A federal probe into the overseas and business dealings of the former New York City mayor and close ally of former President Donald Trump stalled last year over a dispute over investigative tactics as Trump unsuccessfully sought reelection and amid Giuliani’s prominent role in subsequently disputing the results of the contest on Trump’s behalf.
JIM MUSTIAN, ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO