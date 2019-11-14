Girl unresponsive at school, pronounced dead at hospital

CHICAGO (AP) — A 9-year-old girl who police say had a history of health issues has died after being found unresponsive at a special needs school on Chicago’s South Side.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that police were called to the elementary school about 8:30 a.m. Thursday to find someone performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the girl. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The newspaper reports that Chicago Public Schools did not immediately comment Thursday on the girl’s death which is being investigated by police.

