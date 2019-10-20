Girl shot, wounded after gunshots fired at Indiana home

MARION, Ind. (AP) — A 7-year-old girl has been wounded after shots were fired into a northeastern Indiana home.

WANE-TV reports Sunday that the girl was shot in the knee in Marion, northeast of Indianapolis. She was taken to a hospital with a wound that was not considered life-threatening.

Relatives of the girl told emergency responders that she was inside their house Saturday evening when the shooting occurred.

No arrests have been made.

Information from: WANE-TV, http://www.wane.com/