School gunman had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo MICHAEL PHILLIS and JIM SALTER, Associated Press Oct. 25, 2022
1 of9 Marie Crane, center, holds a candle during a vigil in Tower Grove Park for the victims of a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) David Carson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Students stand in a parking lot near the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School after a reported shooting at the school in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) David Carson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Messiah Miller, 16, center, a junior at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, prays with his teacher Ray Parks, second from right, following a shooting at the school on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. "He looked at me, he pointed the gun at me," said Parks, a dance teacher, who came face to face with the gunman. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Robert Cohen/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 People embrace in the Schnucks Arsenal parking lot following a shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Jordan Opp/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Jordan Opp/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 People gather outside after a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts high school in St. Louis, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Jordan Opp/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Jordan Opp/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 A friend of the student killed in a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School is helped leaving the school grounds, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in the Southwest Garden neighborhood of St. Louis. A teacher, student and the suspected shooter were killed in the morning attack. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Robert Cohen/AP Show More Show Less
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said Tuesday.
Orlando Harris also left behind a hand-written note offering his explanation for the shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Tenth-grader Alexandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka died and seven students were wounded.
MICHAEL PHILLIS and JIM SALTER