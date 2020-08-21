Girl Scouts launch virtual STEM workshops

Girl Scout Emma participates in a Little Scientists Coding course.

Girl Scouts of Connecticut (GSOFCT) has teamed up with Little Scientists, an international leader in hands-on science education, to launch a series of virtual STEM workshops aimed to help girls in grades K-12 explore the world of coding.

The virtual workshop series launched Aug. 17 and continues through Sept. 4. Courses, at varying levels include Coding Basics, Digital Game Design, and App Development. Girls attending the workshops will learn about topics such as functions and arguments, writing pseudocode, and creating and sharing a meme.

All girls are invited to register, including current Girl Scouts and girls who may be interested in learning more about the organization’s virtual programming and opportunities in STEM education.

Girl Scouts who complete the Little Scientists workshops will earn the Coding Basics, Digital Game Design, and App Development badges. The badges enhance the organization’s existing girl-led programming.

“Our virtual I-STEM workshops are a wonderful opportunity for all girls,” said Little Scientists founder, Dr. Heidi Gold-Dworkin. “We look forward to seeing the creative outcomes of the hands-on coding and innovative virtual learning process. Our mission is to help inspire and educate students of all ages to grow from little to great scientists. We especially want to facilitate opportunities in science for girls. As a female scientist, it brings me great joy to see the growth in young women seeking careers in the fields of science, technology and engineering.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Little Scientists and continue to offer innovative virtual programming,” said Girl Scouts of Connecticut CEO Mary Barneby. “It was important that we extend the opportunity for all girls to participate, most especially during these unprecedented times. At Girl Scouts, we believe in removing obstacles and giving girls a safe place to try new things, stay engaged, make new friends, and discover skills that will benefit both their academic and career exploration.”

The cost for GSOFCT’s Little Scientists Virtual Coding workshop series is $17.50 per individual session. There will be an additional program added in October. To view the schedule and register, visit www.gsofct.org.