Gilded Lily Gallery hosts Coastal Vibes exhibit

The Gilded Lily Gallery hosts an opening reception, “Coastal Vibes,” featuring the artwork of Milford resident Rick Senft on Oct. 5. The Gilded Lily Gallery hosts an opening reception, “Coastal Vibes,” featuring the artwork of Milford resident Rick Senft on Oct. 5. Photo: Gilded Lily Gallery Photo. Photo: Gilded Lily Gallery Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Gilded Lily Gallery hosts Coastal Vibes exhibit 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Gilded Lily Gallery will host an opening reception, “Coastal Vibes,” featuring the artwork of Milford resident Rick Senft on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 2 to 6 p.m.

The exhibit runs through Oct. 29 and is free and open the the public.

Gilded Lily Gallery is located at 101 River Street in Milford. For more information, visit gildedlilygallery.com or call 203-878-7007.