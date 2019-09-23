https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Gilded-Lily-Gallery-hosts-Coastal-Vibes-exhibit-14461423.php
Gilded Lily Gallery hosts Coastal Vibes exhibit
Photo: Gilded Lily Gallery Photo.
The Gilded Lily Gallery will host an opening reception, “Coastal Vibes,” featuring the artwork of Milford resident Rick Senft on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 2 to 6 p.m.
The exhibit runs through Oct. 29 and is free and open the the public.
Gilded Lily Gallery is located at 101 River Street in Milford. For more information, visit gildedlilygallery.com or call 203-878-7007.
