Shelton-based Giggling Pig opening Milford studio April 29, 2022 Updated: April 29, 2022 4:38 p.m.
Hannah Perry at her The Giggling Pig children's art studio in Shelton, Conn., on Friday, April 29, 2022. Perry has sold franchises of the business opening in Milford and Seymour, as well as two additional franchises opening later in the year.
Makayla Silva at her The Giggling Pig Art & Party Studio at 44 Naugatuck Avenue in Milford, Conn., on Friday, April 29, 2022.
Ava Armbruster, 3, paints with art teacher Linnea McHenry during a mommy and me art class at The Giggling Pig children's art studio in Shelton, Conn., on Friday, April 29, 2022. Owner Hannah Perry has sold franchises of the business opening in Milford and Seymour, as well as two additional franchises opening later in the year.
MILFORD — Makayla Silva is filling a major community need and some vacant commercial space all at once.
Silva, known for her role as executive director of the city’s Downtown Milford Business Association, has chosen to help fill a storefront while meeting what she calls a desperate need for local children’s programming by opening The Giggling Pig in the heart of the Walnut Beach arts and business district.
