Get a free vessel safety check July 18

The U.S Coast Guard Auxiliary is partnering with Port Milford Marina for a Vessel Safety Check Day Saturday, July 18, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 164 Rogers Ave.

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will be available at the marina to conduct free U.S. Coast Guard vessel safety checks.

Vessels passing safety checks are awarded a U.S. Coast Guard Vessel Safety Check Decal that informs boating law-enforcement & safety agencies that your boat is in full compliance with all Federal and State boating laws during a safety check for that year.

If your boat does not pass, no citation is issued. Instead, you are provided a written report on how to correct any discrepancies.

In many cases boating insurance agencies offer discounts for vessels which undergo a Vessel Safety Check every year.

To sign up for a free Vessel Safety Check contact Mike Granoth from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary via email at michael.granoth@gmail.com or call 203-693-1423.