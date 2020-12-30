Germany set for longer lockdown as death figures spike GEIR MOULSON, Associated Press Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 7:25 a.m.
1 of7 German Health Minister Jens Spahn addresses the media during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 on the new coronavirus, COVID-19, situation and the vaccination campaign in Germany. German authorities have reported more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths in one day for the first time since the pandemic began. The national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said Wednesday that 1,129 more deaths were reported over the past 24 hours. Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 German Health Minister Jens Spahn arrives for a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 on the new coronavirus, COVID-19, situation and the vaccination campaign in Germany. German authorities have reported more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths in one day for the first time since the pandemic began. The national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said Wednesday that 1,129 more deaths were reported over the past 24 hours. Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Two men sit on chairs as they wait for their vaccination against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease at the Arena Treptow vaccine center in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. The first shipments of coronavirus vaccines developed by BioNTech and Pfizer have arrived across the European Union, authorities started to vaccinate the most vulnerable people in a coordinated effort on Sunday. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 The head of the Robert Koch Institute, German national agency and research institute, responsible for disease control and prevention, Lothar Wieler, addresses the media during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 on the new coronavirus, COVID-19, situation and the vaccination campaign in Germany. German authorities have reported more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths in one day for the first time since the pandemic began. The national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said Wednesday that 1,129 more deaths were reported over the past 24 hours. Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 CORRECTS LOCATION IN CAPTION - Medical student Mara Karcher vaccinates a resident of Sankt Verena nursing home in Straßberg, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. German authorities have reported more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths in one day for the first time since the pandemic began. The national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said Wednesday that 1,129 more deaths were reported over the past 24 hours. (Felix Kaestle/dpa via AP) Felix Kaestle/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 file photo, the word 'Covid 19' is written in chalk on a coffin containing a deceased person who died of or with the corona virus at the crematorium in Meissen, Germany. German authorities have reported more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths in one day for the first time since the pandemic began. The national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said Wednesday that 1,129 more deaths were reported over the past 24 hours. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP, file) Robert Michael/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 file photo, the word 'Corona' is written in chalk on a coffin containing a deceased person who died of or with the corona virus at the crematorium in Meissen, Germany. German authorities have reported more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths in one day for the first time since the pandemic began. The national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said Wednesday that 1,129 more deaths were reported over the past 24 hours. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP, file) Robert Michael/AP Show More Show Less
BERLIN (AP) — German officials made clear Wednesday that they won't be able to relax lockdown restrictions in early January as the country recorded more than 1,000 deaths in one day for the first time.
That figure was likely swollen by delayed reporting but underlined the severity of the situation.