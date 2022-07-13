Germany's climate plan: More bike lanes, no car speed limit

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BERLIN (AP) — The German government unveiled a new package of climate measures Wednesday to close the emissions gap in the transport and housing sectors as part of the country's plan to become carbon neutral by 2045.
Transport Minister Volker Wissing said his department planned to boost the installation of electric vehicle charging stations, expand public transport and build more bicycle lanes in the hopes that people will leave their gasoline-powered cars at home.