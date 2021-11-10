Germany reports daily high number of new coronavirus cases KIRSTEN GRIESHABER, Associated Press Nov. 10, 2021 Updated: Nov. 10, 2021 3:33 a.m.
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's national disease control center reported a record-high number of new coronavirus cases Wednesday as one of the country's top virologists warned that another lockdown would be needed if vaccinations do not quickly accelerate.
The 39,676 cases registered by the Robert Koch Institute surpassed the previous daily record of 37,120 new cases reported Friday. The institute said Germany's infection rate rose to 232.1 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.
