Germany: 1st verdict expected in Syria torture trial FRANK JORDANS, Associated Press Feb. 23, 2021 Updated: Feb. 23, 2021 11:48 a.m.
BERLIN (AP) — Human rights campaigners and torture survivors are closely watching a verdict expected from a German court Wednesday in the trial of a former member of the Syrian secret police, hoping the decision will set a precedent for other cases.
Eyad Al-Gharib is accused of being part of a unit that arrested people following anti-government protests in the Syrian city of Douma and took them to a detention center known as Al Khatib, or Branch 251, where they were tortured.