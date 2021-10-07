Germany: 100-year-old former Nazi camp guard to go on trial Oct. 7, 2021 Updated: Oct. 7, 2021 2:58 a.m.
BERLIN (AP) — A 100-year-old man is going on trial in Germany Thursday, accused of being an accessory to murder for serving as a Nazi SS guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp near Berlin during World War II.
The trial of the defendant, who is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder, is being held at the Neuruppin state court, which moved the proceedings to a prison sport hall in Brandenburg for organizational reasons.