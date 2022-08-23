German gas storage 80% full, progresses despite Russian cuts

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's natural gas storage facilities are now more than 80% full, showing steady progress despite a drastic reduction in deliveries from Russia amid the war in Ukraine.
Gas storage in Europe's biggest economy has reached 80.14% of capacity, according to industry figures released Tuesday. The head of Germany's network regulator, Klaus Mueller, tweeted that storage is “being filled steadily” but cautioned that a planned three-day halt to deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia next week “could temporarily dampen” the effort.