German extremist convicted of murder after synagogue attack GEIR MOULSON, Associated Press Dec. 21, 2020 Updated: Dec. 21, 2020 9:23 a.m.
The defendant Stephan Balliet sits in the courtroom of the district court on the 26th day of the trial before the court's verdict in Magdeburg, Germany, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
The defendant Stephan Balliet is escorted from the vehicle by court personnel upon his arrival at the district court in Magdeburg, Germany, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
The defendant Stephan Balliet is led to a van before the beginning of the sentencing in the trial on the terrorist attack in Halle at the Magdeburg airfield in Magdeburg, Germany, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
The defendant Stephan Balliet sits in the courtroom of the district court on the 26th day of the trial before the court's verdict in Magdeburg, Germany, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, bullet holes in the entrance door of a synagogue are pictured in Halle, Germany.
FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2019 file photo, People, wearing traditional Jewish clothing, react after they were escorted to a bus at a Jewish cemetery and synagogue in Halle, Germany.
The Oct. 9, 2019, attack is considered one of the worst anti-Semitic assaults in Germany's post-war history.
BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Monday convicted a right-wing extremist of murder and attempted murder and sentenced him to life in prison for his attack on a synagogue last year on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day. He killed two people after he failed to gain entry to the building.
The Oct. 9, 2019, attack is considered one of the worst anti-Semitic assaults in Germany’s post-war history.