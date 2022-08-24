Georgia man on trial says highway shooting was self-defense

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man charged with killing a 17-year-old girl in a highway shooting opened fire from his car in self-defense after the pickup truck in which the girl was a passenger tried to force him off the road, a defense attorney told a jury as his murder trial opened Wednesday.
Marc Wilson, 23, faces life in prison if convicted of felony murder in the death of Haley Hutcheson. His defense attorneys acknowledge that Wilson fired the shot that killed Hutcheson on a bypass circling the southeast Georgia city of Statesboro the night of June 24, 2020.