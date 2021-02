MACON, Ga. (AP) — A man in central Georgia has been charged with murdering his wife, after sheriff's deputies said they found the woman dead inside the recreational vehicle where the couple lived.

The Macon Telegraph reported that Harold Seidenfaden, 78, was being held without bond at the Houston County jail for the death of his wife, 60-year-old Debora Seidenfaden. Her cause of death was not immediately released.