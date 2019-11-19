Gay rights advocate seeks Olathe councilwoman’s resignation

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A gay rights activist says an Olathe City Council member should resign after she complained to his employer about his efforts to persuade the council to adopt an ordinance providing protections for LBGTQ residents.

Brett Hoedl, chairman of the Equality Kansas Metro Kansas City chapter, said in a Facebook post that Councilwoman Karin Brownlee complained to his employer, Black & Veatch, about his advocacy for the ordinance. He said Black & Veatch supported him but others might hesitate to testify before the council if they believe they could be targeted.

The Kansas City Star reports Brownlee said she meant no harm when she discussed Hoedl’s frequent appearances before the council with an acquaintance from Black & Veatch at a social event.

Hoedl and others plan to call for Brownlee’s resignation at the council’s meeting Tuesday.

___

