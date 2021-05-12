Gas pipeline shutdown tests administration; Biden optimistic JOSH BOAK, Associated Press May 12, 2021 Updated: May 12, 2021 4:45 p.m.
1 of8 Secretary of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg listens during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Washington. White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan look on. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 A customer drives from a Chevron station after it ran out of gasoline, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Miami. State and federal officials are scrambling to find alternate routes to deliver gasoline in the Southeast U.S. after a hack of the nation's largest fuel pipeline led to panic-buying that contributed to more than 1,000 gas stations running out of fuel. The pipeline runs from the Gulf Coast to the New York metropolitan region. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 A hand written sign is posted on a gas pump, showing that the service station is out of all grades of fuel Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Several gas stations in the Southeast reported running out of fuel, primarily because of what analysts say is unwarranted panic-buying among drivers, as the shutdown of a major pipeline by hackers entered its fifth day. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Secretary of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium at the White House, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
The cyberattack last week on a primary gasoline pipeline has created new political and economic risks for the Biden administration, which is working to keep the fuel flowing as prices spike.
President Joe Biden signaled that there was reason for optimism and officials laid out plans Wednesday to address transportation issues and price pressures after ransom-seeking hackers last week shut down the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the East Coast's gas.