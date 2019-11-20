Gas leak prompts relocation of inmates at Topeka prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Department of Corrections says nearly 500 inmates at the Topeka Correctional Facility are in temporary housing because of a gas leak.

WIBW reports the department said Wednesday 466 from five housing units after the leak was discovered in a gas line leading into the facility.

The women were moved to areas with functioning heating systems, such as the gymnasium and educational areas. All of the temporary housing are inside the secure perimeter of the prison.

Work on the lines began overnight Tuesday and was continuing in Wednesday.

The state’s only prison for women holds 905 inmates.