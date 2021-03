QUETTA, pakistan (AP) — A methane gas explosion caused a mine to collapse and kill seven coal miners in southwestern Pakistan, a mining official said Tuesday, the second such incident in the region in less than a week.

The explosion took place Monday night, causing a coal mine to collapse in the district of Harnai in Baluchistan province, trapping several miners, according to a provincial chief inspector of mines, Shafqat Fayyaz.