CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Gary woman has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for providing two teenagers with guns and later hiding a gun her boyfriend used to kill them in 2020.

A Lake County judge sentenced Dawn Carden, 43, on Thursday. She had pleaded guilty to charges of assisting a criminal and dangerous control of a firearm stemming from the slayings of 18-year-old Elijah Robinson and Maxwell Kroll, 17.