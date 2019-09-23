Gary to raze hospital built to serve city's black community

GARY, Ind. (AP) — The northwestern Indiana city of Gary plans to raze a long-abandoned hospital built 90 years ago to serve the city's black community at a time when they weren't welcome at so-called "white hospitals."

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the St. John's Hospital building has been vacant since it closed in 1950 and was repeatedly named one of Indiana's most endangered buildings by Indiana Landmarks.

Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson says the building deteriorated so badly that demolishing it is necessary for safety, since it could collapse. It plans to do so this year.

Northwest Indiana Landmarks Director Brad Miller says St. John Hospital is beyond repair. He says it played a crucial role, employing black doctors and nurses to treat Gary's black community before hospitals started treating people of all races.

