CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Gary man has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge and agreed to testify against two co-defendants charged in the fatal shootings of two teenage boys slain last year in northwest Indiana.

Elijah D. Robinson, 19, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of residential entry in connection with the killings of Maxwell Kroll, 17, and Elijah Robinson, 18, who police said was not related to the defendant.