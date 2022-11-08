Game time: California to decide duel sports betting measures

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The gaming industry and Native American tribes are betting big on dueling ballot measures to legalize sports gambling in California, but voters going to the polls Tuesday may not want a piece of the action.
Voters have been inundated with a blast stream of advertisements in what has become the most expensive ballot initiative campaign in U.S. history as backers seek to legalize sports gambling by allowing it at tribal casinos and race tracks or through mobile and online wagering.