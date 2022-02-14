Gaetz friend's sentencing delayed again as he cooperates

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday agreed to delay once again the sentencing of a former Florida tax collector, whose arrest led to a probe of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, so that he can continue cooperating with federal prosecutors.

Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg had been scheduled for sentencing next month, but U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell said in an order that postponing the sentencing “is in the interest of justice." The sentencing date had already been pushed back from last fall.