GOP to consider releasing $200K for farmer mental health

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Legislature's finance committee are set to consider releasing $200,000 to help farmers deal with mental health problems.

The Joint Finance Committee laid out the money as part of the 2019-21 state budget to help farmers defray counseling costs but didn't release it to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The committee is set to consider a DATCP request to release the money during a meeting Wednesday.

Mental health issues and suicide is a problem among farmers as milk prices plummet.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service found that in 2017 total statewide net cash farm income in Wisconsin declined 22% since 2012. Between 2012 and 2017 the number of Wisconsin farms decreased by more than 7%, more than double the national average of 3.2%.