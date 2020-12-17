GOP places focus anywhere but Atlanta in Georgia runoffs BEN NADLER and BILL BARROW, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 12:22 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is seemingly holding rallies everywhere in Georgia lately — except Atlanta and its inner suburbs.
Pence was returning Thursday for events in Columbus, on the state's western edge, and Macon, in middle Georgia, to support Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler before runoff elections on Jan. 5 that will determine control of the Senate.
