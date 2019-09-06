GOP leaders agree on budget without road deal with Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders have agreed to a budget framework and intend to begin passing bills despite not reaching a road-funding deal with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey says target spending levels were sent to the leaders of budget panels Thursday. Details need to hashed out by conference committees that are expected to vote next week.

The budget deadline is Oct. 1.

The move comes despite Whitmer saying she won't sign a budget unless it includes a "real fix" to boost spending on roads and education. She has proposed a 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax hike to fund road repairs and to reverse the diversion of other funds to the transportation budget.

Republicans have rejected the proposal. Whitmer has accused them of not proposing viable alternatives.